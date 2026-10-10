Flagship PlantBrain platform, backed by a strategic investment from Chemelex, debuts as a standalone public company serving large-scale manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure operators globally

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) ("Algo8" or the "Company"), the Industrial Artificial Intelligence company behind the PlantBrain platform and more than 80 successful deployments across the steel, tire, automotive, and energy sectors, is pleased to announce that has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE on or about October 13, 2026 under the symbol "AIOS" and CUSIP/ISIN: 016917106/CA0169171XXX.

The listing marks Algo8's debut as a standalone public company and brings one of Canada's most advanced Industrial AI platforms to the public markets.

Listing Details

The listing follows the closing, on October 6, 2026, of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), under which the Company acquired the Algo8 business. For further information on the listing and the business of Algo8, please refer to the listing statement in the form of CSE Form 2A dated effective September 30, 2026 (the "Listing Statement") on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Shares issued to all former Algo8 Industrial AI Inc. shareholders and finders in connection with the Arrangement are subject to restrictions on transfer, representing approximately 66.06% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Founders, management and advisors of Algo8 are restricted from trading for the first 12 months after listing and Shares are released in stages through the 36-month anniversary of the trading date. Shares issued to Chemelex and finders in connection with the Arrangement are subject to a shorter lock-up period, with 50% released six months after the trading date and the remaining 50% at 12 months. Full details are set out in the Listing Statement.

Management Commentary

"Today is a defining milestone for Algo8 and for every shareholder who has backed this team," said Brandon Kou, President and Director of Algo8. "Algo8 arrives on the CSE as a commercial business, with more than 80 deployments behind it, Chemelex as a strategic investor and a founder group that has locked in for years. Industrial operators are no longer asking whether to adopt AI; they are asking who can make it work on the plant floor. We are excited to be one of the first early-stage Industrial AI companies that investors can access through the public markets. Our focus from here is disciplined execution: expanding within the customers we already serve, winning new operators and building a shareholder base that understands the scale of this opportunity."

Mr. Kou is a seasoned public market executive and investor. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of publicly traded Leef Brands and held senior leadership positions at Steve Nash Enterprises, and began his career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey.

"We founded Algo8 in 2018 on a simple belief: the digital economy has operating systems for information, but the industrial world has lacked an intelligence layer that understands the plant, predicts what comes next and acts on it," said Nandan Mishra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Algo8. "PlantBrain is that layer. It connects the systems our customers already run and turns their data into decisions and actions across scheduling, maintenance, quality, energy and throughput. Listing on the CSE gives us the visibility and the access to capital to take what is already working in some of the world's most demanding plants to operators around the globe. I want to thank our customers, our team and our shareholders for getting us here."

Mr. Mishra is an engineer by training from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur who began his career at Google Maps. Since co-founding Algo8 in 2018, he has led its growth into an Industrial AI platform company serving manufacturing, energy and process industries across multiple continents.

Industrial AI at Commercial Scale

Algo8 enters the public markets with a commercial track record:

More than 80 successful PlantBrain deployments across the steel, tire, automotive, and energy sectors globally.

across the steel, tire, automotive, and energy sectors globally. A strategic investment of $2.79 million from Chemelex LLC

A Phase 1 multi-plant deployment with a global tire manufacturer , under an initial contract of approximately $4.0 million plus potential recurring support.

, under an initial contract of approximately $4.0 million plus potential recurring support. A global footprint, with customer relationships and pipeline across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Unlike point solutions that address a single operational metric, Algo8's Industrial AI Operating System connects the operational and business systems customers already run. It combines industrial context with generative, agentic, predictive, and physical AI to turn industrial data into decisions and actions. Engagements run from an initial diagnostic through deployment and ongoing support, and customer relationships have consistently expanded from a first deployment into multi-site, multi-use-case programs.

The CSE listing is the next step in Algo8's strategy to scale its Industrial AI platform. The Company intends to deepen its work with existing customers, add new large-scale operators in North America and internationally, and continue advancing the platform toward progressively more autonomous operations.

Algo8 is led by Mr. Mishra, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Himanshu Singh, a fellow alumnus of IIT Kanpur with more than a decade applying AI to complex manufacturing and supply chain environments, and Mr. Kou. The board of directors comprises Mr. Kou, Mr. Mishra, Mr. Singh, Douglas Steinberg, an Operator in Residence at Primary Venture Partners, and Nicholas Mersch, a Portfolio Manager at Purpose Investments covering artificial intelligence across the public markets.

"Listing day is day one," added Mr. Mishra. "The work is the same as it was yesterday: make industrial operations more productive and progressively more autonomous, one plant at a time. Now we do it as a public company, with our shareholders alongside us."

About Algo8 AI Inc.

Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) is an Industrial Artificial Intelligence company. Its Industrial AI Operating System, anchored by the flagship PlantBrain platform, connects the operational and business systems customers already run and combines industrial context with generative, agentic, predictive and physical AI to turn industrial data into decisions and actions. Large-scale manufacturing, energy and infrastructure operators use it to optimize production scheduling, maintenance, quality, energy use and throughput, driving productivity and progressively more autonomous operations. The platform is delivered to customers globally, from initial diagnostic through deployment and ongoing support.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Algo8 AI Inc.

Brandon Kou

President and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the date the Shares will commence trading on the CSE; the Company's business strategy and plans to scale its Industrial AI platform; the Company's intention to expand within existing customers and add new large-scale operators in North America and internationally; potential recurring support revenue under the Company's contract with a global tire manufacturer; the continued advancement of the platform toward progressively more autonomous operations; the expected benefits of the listing, including increased visibility and access to capital; and the Company's customer pipeline, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or "focus", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that the Shares will commence trading on the CSE on the date expected; that the Company will be able to retain and expand its relationships with existing customers and attract new customers; that demand for Industrial AI solutions will continue; that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to fund its growth plans; and that the Company will be able to attract and retain key personnel. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Shares will not commence trading on the CSE on the date expected; the Company not being able to execute its business strategy; the Company not being able to retain existing customers, expand existing deployments and secure new contracts; that potential recurring support under existing contracts may not be realized; competition in the Industrial AI market; the Company not being able to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; dependence on key personnel; risks associated with international operations; technological change; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks disclosed in the Listing Statement.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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