Lockheed Martin Corporation: Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2026 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2026 dividend of $3.60 per share, an increase of $0.15 per share over the last quarter. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2026. Lockheed Martin continues to invest in programs that are driving our backlog, while maintaining our historical practice of disciplined and dynamic capital allocation by increasing our dividend for the 24th consecutive year.

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Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Corporation