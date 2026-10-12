Centiel SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment, has obtained UL certification for its UPS systems, a key prerequisite for deliveries to the U.S. market. Centiel has also received a signed purchase order worth USD 51 million from its U.S. partner Neo Critical Power LLC under the existing framework agreement. The parties are currently finalizing the terms before Centiel's formal acceptance. Production and delivery are planned for 2027. Following certification, Centiel is completing the production ramp-up for its first U.S. deliveries, including an independent assessment and testing of the first production systems before shipment. U.S. deliveries are now expected in 2027. Centiel confirms its expectation of around 20% organic growth in its core markets in 2026 and revises its net revenue guidance to around CHF 55 million (previously: around CHF 65 million, including the U.S. contribution). The EBIT margin, excluding transaction costs, is expected in the high teens (previously: above 20%), mainly reflecting production ramp-up costs incurred ahead of the U.S. revenue contribution. Upon acceptance, the new order, together with the expected carryover of the initial U.S. order, will strengthen revenue visibility for 2027.
Financial calendar
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Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com
About Centiel SA
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centiel SA
|Via alla Stampa 15
|6965 Cadro (Lugano)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 210 36 83
|E-mail:
|write@centiel.com
|Internet:
|www.centiel.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024666528
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2413772
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2413772 12-Oct-2026 CET/CEST