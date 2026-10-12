Centiel SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Centiel obtains UL certification and receives USD 51 million U.S. purchase order; U.S. deliveries expected in 2027 and 2026 guidance revised



12-Oct-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Lugano, 12 October 2026 Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment, has obtained UL certification for its UPS systems, a key prerequisite for deliveries to the U.S. market. Centiel has also received a signed purchase order worth USD 51 million from its U.S. partner Neo Critical Power LLC under the existing framework agreement. The parties are currently finalizing the terms before Centiel's formal acceptance. Production and delivery are planned for 2027. Following certification, Centiel is completing the production ramp-up for its first U.S. deliveries, including an independent assessment and testing of the first production systems before shipment. U.S. deliveries are now expected in 2027. Centiel confirms its expectation of around 20% organic growth in its core markets in 2026 and revises its net revenue guidance to around CHF 55 million (previously: around CHF 65 million, including the U.S. contribution). The EBIT margin, excluding transaction costs, is expected in the high teens (previously: above 20%), mainly reflecting production ramp-up costs incurred ahead of the U.S. revenue contribution. Upon acceptance, the new order, together with the expected carryover of the initial U.S. order, will strengthen revenue visibility for 2027.



UL certification secured

With the UL (Underwriters Laboratories) certification now granted, Centiel has completed the final step of a multi-stage process that included third-party assessment, full compliance and performance testing as well as a factory assessment. The certification confirms that Centiel's modular, transformer-less UPS technology meets U.S. safety and performance standards and allows the company to deliver under its strategic distribution agreement with Neo Critical Power LLC, announced on 10 June 2026.



New USD 51 million U.S. purchase order received for 2027

Following the first order of USD 8.7 million announced on 13 July 2026, Centiel has received a signed second purchase order worth USD 51 million from Neo Critical Power LLC under the existing distribution framework agreement. The parties are currently finalizing the terms before Centiel's formal acceptance. Production and delivery are planned for 2027. Upon acceptance, the two orders will represent a combined U.S. order backlog of USD 59.7 million.



U.S. production ramp-up and delivery timing

Following UL certification, Centiel is completing the production ramp-up for its first U.S. deliveries. This includes an independent assessment and testing of the first production systems in their final delivery configuration before shipment. UL certification establishes compliance with the applicable U.S. standards; the additional assessment focuses on validation of the first production systems before delivery. The time required to complete these activities means that delivery of the initial USD 8.7 million order is now expected in 2027. Accordingly, the revised 2026 guidance assumes no U.S. revenue contribution, compared with the low double-digit million CHF contribution previously expected.



Centiel's core business remains on track for around 20% organic growth in 2026. The EBIT margin for 2026 is affected by ramp-up costs for the expansion of production capacity, including hiring and training staff ahead of the expected U.S. volumes in 2027. These costs are incurred in 2026, while the corresponding U.S. revenue is now expected in 2027.



Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: "Obtaining UL certification is a decisive milestone for Centiel and enables us to deliver under our U.S. distribution agreement. The receipt of a USD 51 million signed purchase order from Neo Critical Power demonstrates our U.S. partner's confidence in our technology and reinforces our growth ambitions for 2027. Our focus now is on completing production validation, scaling manufacturing capacity in Lugano, and delivering our U.S. orders. In parallel, we continue to pursue further U.S. projects."



Outlook and adjusted guidance

For the 2026 financial year, Centiel now expects net revenue of around CHF 55 million (previous guidance: around CHF 65 million; 2025: CHF 45.7 million), reflecting around 20% organic growth in its core markets and no U.S. revenue contribution. The EBIT margin, excluding transaction costs, is expected in the high teens (previous guidance: above 20%), mainly due to the ramp-up costs for the expansion of production capacity ahead of the expected U.S. deliveries in 2027.



With UL certification secured, the initial U.S. order of USD 8.7 million now scheduled for delivery in 2027, and a further signed USD 51 million purchase order received from Neo Critical Power pending Centiel's formal acceptance, Centiel has increased visibility for its next phase of growth. Upon acceptance, the combined U.S. order backlog will amount to USD 59.7 million. Production at the new Muzzano facility is planned to start in the first half of 2027. Financial calendar

24 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026

26 May 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

20 August 2027 Publication Half-Year Results 2027

Investors & Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Tel: +41 43 268 32 31

ir@hq.centiel.com

media@hq.centiel.com . Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com About Centiel SA

Centiel is a Switzerland-based technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies power protection solutions for critical infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to support operational continuity and energy efficiency. The company builds on engineering expertise in transformer-less and modular UPS technologies. Centiel operates through a network of subsidiaries and channel partners to serve customers in various international markets. Centiel (CNTL) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com .

End of Inside Information