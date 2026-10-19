Centiel SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment, announces the formal acceptance of the USD 51.4 million purchase order from its U.S. distribution partner Neo Critical Power LLC, following the announcement of 12 October 2026.
With the order now agreed and accepted by both parties, Centiel's confirmed U.S. order backlog amounts to USD 60.1 million, including the initial USD 8.7 million order announced on 13 July 2026. Production and delivery of the U.S. order backlog are planned for 2027, providing increased visibility for the company's next phase of growth. Centiel is now focused on completing production validation, expanding manufacturing capacity and executing the planned deliveries in 2027.
Financial calendar
Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com
About Centiel SA
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centiel SA
|Via alla Stampa 15
|6965 Cadro (Lugano)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 210 36 83
|E-mail:
|write@centiel.com
|Internet:
|www.centiel.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024666528
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2417584
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2417584 19.10.2026 CET/CEST