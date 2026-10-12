PARROT: Parrot Strengthens Its Position in U.S. Army Drone Procurement Programs

PRESS RELEASE October 12, 2026 - 7:30 am CEST

Parrot Strengthens Its Position in U.S. Army Drone Procurement Programs

Parrot, a European leader in professional micro-UAV systems, today announces significant progress in its engagement with the U.S. Army, combining initial commercial success through the newly launched UAS Marketplace with a further competitive selection milestone in the Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program. While strengthening its position within U.S. defense procurement channels, Parrot has already generated nearly $2 million in orders on the UAS Marketplace since going live in Q3 2026 and is actively supporting the broader deployment of its next-generation ANAFI UKR tactical reconnaissance systems.

U.S. Army UAS Marketplace: direct access to operational procurement

Launched in March 2026, the U.S. Army's UAS Marketplace introduces a new approach to drone procurement, enabling military units, government agencies and allied partners to compare and purchase vetted systems based on their specific operational requirements.

Admission to the platform is subject to U.S. Army qualification and compliance procedures, including technical and cybersecurity assessments. Unlike traditional centralized procurement programs, the Marketplace gives operational units greater flexibility to select systems directly, creating a competitive purchasing channel driven by mission requirements and end-user feedback.

Parrot went live on the platform in Q3 2026 and has already recorded approximately $2 million in orders for ANAFI UKR systems through the Marketplace, marking the first commercial results of this new sales initiative.

To support rapid deployment, Parrot is establishing the operational capacity to target delivery lead times of approximately two weeks, positioning the Group to respond efficiently to demand from U.S. military units and other eligible customers.

Short Range Reconnaissance: advancing through a competitive U.S. Army selection process

Parrot has also successfully completed the flight demonstration phase of the U.S. Army's next-generation platoon-level Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) evaluation process.

Following competitive flight trials conducted in June 2026, Parrot was selected as one of five manufacturers to advance to the manufacturing readiness assessment phase, alongside four U.S. companies.

The SRR initiative aims to equip frontline military units with advanced small unmanned aircraft systems capable of providing real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in demanding operational environments.

This latest milestone confirms Parrot's ability to compete in rigorous U.S. military evaluations and brings the Group one step further in a procurement process that assesses both operational performance and the ability to support deployment at scale.

Supporting the next generation of tactical reconnaissance

These developments build on Parrot's longstanding engagement with U.S. defense and government customers, including its participation in the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance program since 2019 and the adoption of ANAFI USA by multiple U.S. Federal Agencies and State Public Safety & Law Enforcement.

With ANAFI UKR, Parrot brings a new generation of tactical reconnaissance capabilities to this established relationship, combining class-leading flight time, advanced autonomous flight, secure communications and the ability to operate in GNSS-denied and contested environments. Parrot remains committed to meeting the U.S. military's exacting standards for performance, security and reliability, while supporting the evolving operational needs of U.S. forces.

Together, the UAS Marketplace and SRR program provide complementary opportunities to deepen Parrot's engagement with U.S. defense customers, combining immediate access to operational procurement with continued participation in competitive programs for future deployments.

Chris Roberts, Parrot's Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "The combination of immediate procurement opportunities through the UAS Marketplace and continued progress within the SRR program represents a significant step forward for Parrot in the U.S. defense market. These achievements reflect both the operational performance of ANAFI UKR and the dedication of our teams to delivering trusted capabilities at scale. We are encouraged by the strong initial demand and look forward to further strengthening our partnerships with U.S. defense and government customers."

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping and modeling solutions. The Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of high-performance micro-UAVs and photogrammetry software, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial and commercial operators as well as public authorities worldwide.

Parrot integrates artificial intelligence at the core of its microdrone systems, enabling advanced capabilities in autonomous flight, detection, tracking and analysis in complex environments. Its ANAFI range, renowned for its compact design, robustness and ease of deployment, is built to meet the demanding requirements of critical missions in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), public safety, and technical inspection.

Parrot is also behind Pix4D, a leading suite of software solutions for photogrammetry and geospatial data processing. Designed for professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, public safety and environmental monitoring, Pix4D enables advanced 2D and 3D modeling, mapping and digital twin generation.

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris and develops its products in Europe. Manufacturing is carried out in the United States and South Korea, combining technological sovereignty with industrial agility. The Group employs over 450 people and generates most of its revenue, €80 million in 2025, internationally. With subsidiaries in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Germany and Spain, Parrot serves governments, enterprises and operators in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com, www.pix4d.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, corporate media

Marie Calleux - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@actus.fr Tech & trade media

Chris Roberts - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

pr@parrot.com

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