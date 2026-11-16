PARROT: Parrot continues the deployment of ANAFI UKR across European defence forces

PRESS RELEASE

November 16, 2026 at 8:00am CET

Parrot continues the deployment of ANAFI UKR across European defence forces

Over €10 million in new and follow-on orders being delivered in Q4 2026

Parrot, a leader in professional micro-UAV systems, announces that new and follow-on orders for ANAFI UKR micro-UAVs, representing a combined value of more than €10 million, are being fulfilled in Q4 2026 under several European defence procurement contracts awarded in 2026 for periods extending from one to three years.

These deliveries aim to strengthen the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of European defence forces. They include orders under previously unannounced contracts with European defence customers, as well as follow-on orders placed through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) under existing procurement programs. They reflect the increasing scale of ANAFI UKR deployments and sustained demand from institutional customers.

By delivering ANAFI UKR micro-UAVs simultaneously to several European defence forces, Parrot demonstrates the strength of its industrial and logistics operations, as well as its ability to meet the requirements of increasingly large-scale procurement programs while fulfilling its commitments on quality and delivery schedules.

These additional deliveries will contribute to Parrot's professional micro-UAV revenue in Q4 2026, which is expected to exceed €20 million, alongside other sales generated across the Group's various geographic markets.

Chris Roberts, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of Parrot, commented: "These new deliveries reflect the progressive implementation of European defence procurement programmes and the growing adoption of ANAFI UKR by defence forces. Our priority is to support this scale-up by providing our customers with high-performance solutions tailored to operational requirements in the field, together with delivery and support capabilities that meet their operational needs."

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping and modeling solutions. The Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of high-performance Professional micro-UAVs and Critical infrastructure software solutions, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial and commercial operators as well as public authorities worldwide.

Parrot integrates artificial intelligence at the core of its micro-UAV systems, enabling advanced capabilities in autonomous flight, detection, tracking, and analysis in complex environments. Its ANAFI range, renowned for its compact design, robustness and ease of deployment, is built to meet the demanding requirements of critical missions in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), public safety, and technical inspection.

The Critical Infrastructure Solutions activity, led by PIX4D, helps operators and owners improve inspection speed, safety, documentation, and decision-making by turning hard-to-access assets into accurate, shareable 3D models in a secure data environment.

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris and develops its products in Europe. Manufacturing is carried out in the United States and South Korea, combining technological sovereignty with industrial agility. The Group employs over 450 people and generates most of its revenue, €80 million in 2025, internationally. With subsidiaries in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Germany and Spain, Parrot serves governments, enterprises and operators in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO).

For more information: www.parrot.com, www.pix4d.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, corporate media

Marie Calleux - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@actus.fr Tech & trade media

Chris Roberts - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

pr@parrot.com

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