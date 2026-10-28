PARROT: 2026 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS - Consolidated revenue growth of 40%

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2026 - 8:00 am CET

2026 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS

Consolidated revenue growth of 40% for the third quarter of 2026

Micro-UAV business up +110% over nine months, with operations breaking even for the first time over the last 12 months

The Group's consolidated revenues from professional UAVs and solutions will exceed €100m for the first time in 2026, reaching around €110m

The Parrot group, a European leader for professional micro-UAVs, recorded €23.7m of consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2026, with year-on-year growth of +40% (+38% at constant exchange rates). For the first nine months of 2026, Group revenues came to €81.0m, up +60%, higher than the full-year figure of €79.8m for 2025.

This robust development was driven by the professional micro-UAV business, which achieved revenue growth of +68% in the third quarter and +110% for the first nine months. The ANAFI UKR range has confirmed its success serving a diverse base of international institutional clients, through ongoing deployment programs, new orders and further progress with the qualification and listing processes. For the second half of 2026, despite a high basis for comparison, revenues for the micro-UAV business are expected to grow by +20% to +30%, enabling the Group's consolidated revenues from professional UAVs and solutions to exceed €100m for the first time, reaching around €110m.

REVENUES

Unaudited, IFRS, €m and % of revenues Q3 2026

3 months Q3 2025

3 months Change

current FX rates 2026

9 months 2025

9 months Change

current FX rates Professional micro-UAVs 16.6 70% 9.9 58% +68% 58.7 73% 27.9 55% +110% Critical infrastructure solutions (CIS) 7.0 30% 7.1 42% -1% 22.1 27% 22.6 45% -2% PARROT GROUP TOTAL* 23.7 100% 17.0 100% +40% 81.0 100% 50.6 100% +60%

* Including the Outflier subsidiary: €0.1m in Q3 2026, n/a in Q3 2025, €0.2m in 9M 2026, n/a in 9M 2025

Professional micro-UAV business

In the third quarter of 2026, the professional micro-UAV business generated €16.6m of revenues, up +68% (+66% at constant exchange rates), compared with €9.9m one year earlier. Over the first nine months of the year, its revenues climbed +110% to €58.7m.

The ANAFI UKR is continuing to ramp up, with new orders and deliveries to defense forces and government agencies, particularly in Sweden, Denmark, the United States, France and Canada. The diversification of programs and users across defense, public safety and infrastructure protection confirms this range's growing adoption on international markets.

Parrot is also strengthening its positioning on institutional markets, securing further progress with various selection, qualification and listing processes, particularly in the United States, Northern Europe and Canada. These steps facilitate access to government equipment programs and open up new deployment opportunities over the medium term.

Following several years of technological and industrial investments, the micro-UAV business is confirming the improvement in its financial performance: its income from ordinary operations broke even for the 12 months to end-September 2026, despite a negative result for the third quarter of 2026 alone. This illustrates the success of the strategy combining the commercial ramp-up with carefully managed investments to maintain technological competitiveness, in a market characterized by significant fluctuations in the pace of orders and deliveries.

Critical infrastructure solutions business

The critical infrastructure solutions business (PIX4D) recorded €7.0m of revenues in the third quarter of 2026, compared with €7.1m for the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, revenues reached €22.1m and remained stable at constant exchange rates. The transition to a subscription model is continuing to move forward, with revenues stable despite a marked contraction in perpetual license sales, and a growing number of subscriptions sold, particularly in Europe and the Americas. This development is helping expand the client base and further strengthen the recurrence of revenues. Alongside this, the renewal of the product offering is delivering results: sales of next-generation software solutions are higher than those of legacy products, while the adoption of ground-based 3D capture and modeling solutions is accelerating in the critical infrastructure sector.

Outlook for 2026

For the fourth quarter of 2026, Parrot expects micro-UAV revenues to exceed €20m. On this basis, the micro-UAV business is expected to record double-digit growth in the second half of the year (+20% to +30%), despite a high basis for comparison. For the full year in 2026, its revenues are expected to be close to €80m, delivering growth of over 65% compared with 2025. Parrot is confident that its micro-UAV operations will break even over the full year in 2026.

Taking into account the outlook for the critical infrastructure solutions business to be stable, the Group's consolidated revenues from professional UAVs and CIS will exceed €100m for the first time in 2026, reaching approximately €110m.

Next financial dates:

2026 full-year earnings: Friday March 26, 2027 (after market close).

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping and modeling solutions. The Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of high-performance Professional micro-UAVs and Critical infrastructure software solutions, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial and commercial operators as well as public authorities worldwide.

Parrot integrates artificial intelligence at the core of its micro-UAV systems, enabling advanced capabilities in autonomous flight, detection, tracking, and analysis in complex environments. Its ANAFI range, renowned for its compact design, robustness and ease of deployment, is built to meet the demanding requirements of critical missions in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), public safety, and technical inspection.

The Critical Infrastructure Solutions activity, led by PIX4D, helps operators and owners improve inspection speed, safety, documentation, and decision-making by turning hard-to-access assets into accurate, shareable 3D models in a secure data environment.

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris and develops its products in Europe. Manufacturing is carried out in the United States and South Korea, combining technological sovereignty with industrial agility. The Group employs over 450 people and generates most of its revenue, €80 million in 2025, internationally. With subsidiaries in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Germany and Spain, Parrot serves governments, enterprises and operators in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO).

For more information: www.parrot.com, www.pix4d.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, corporate media

Marie Calleux - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@actus.fr Tech & trade media

Chris Roberts - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

pr@parrot.com

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