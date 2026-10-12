Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Gecina has signed two new major long-term leases in Paris La Défense for Building B and Adamas, both adjacent to T1/Shape, with firm terms of over 11 years (for a total of 29,000 sq.m). These transactions ensure full occupancy for both buildings and confirm this submarket's solid fundamentals for the best assets.

Gecina has signed an 11.5-year firm lease with an international leader in nuclear energy for 100% of Building B (21,000 sq.m), adjacent to the T1 Tower (now Shape), effective mid-2028 . The tenant chose this asset for its large, bright and modular floorplates, which are easy to fit out and adapt to new ways of working, as well as its strong energy performance, already aligned with the 2040 target from the Tertiary Decree.





. The tenant chose this asset for its large, bright and modular floorplates, which are easy to fit out and adapt to new ways of working, as well as its strong energy performance, already aligned with the 2040 target from the Tertiary Decree. Alongside this, Gecina has signed an 11-year firm lease with the current occupier of Building B, a security technology company, which will relocate to the adjacent Adamas building (8,000 sq.m). This transaction brings Adamas to full occupancy and illustrates Gecina's ability to proactively leverage the scale and diversity of its portfolio, offering tailored solutions as its tenants' needs evolve.





(8,000 sq.m). This transaction brings Adamas to full occupancy and illustrates Gecina's ability to proactively leverage the scale and diversity of its portfolio, offering tailored solutions as its tenants' needs evolve. Together, these two new large transactions confirm the attractiveness of Paris La Défense, where take-up rose 25% over the first nine months of 2026 versus the same period of 2025. A dynamic mixed-use submarket, it benefits from an unmatched public transport hub (the largest outside Central Paris, serving all forms of mobility, with one third of the Paris Region's population set to live within 30 minutes of Paris La Défense by 2031) and confirms the ability of the best assets to attract and retain tenants in this submarket.

Marie Caniac, Deputy CEO in charge of the Office Division: "We are pleased to welcome two leaders in their respective markets to our Paris La Défense assets through these two new leases. This reflects our active asset management in action: converting our precise understanding of our tenants' needs into tailor-made solutions that secure long-term full occupancy across the portfolio in operation in this area

Financial agenda

10.14.2026 Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at June 30, 2026. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

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Contacts:

Gecina Contacts

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr