

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.4247 against the U.S. dollar and 111.14 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.4257 and 111.06, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie climbed to 1.5960 and 0.9943 from last week's closing quotes of 1.5970 and 0.9959, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.40 against the greenback, 114.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro and 0.97 against the aussie.



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