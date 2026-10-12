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WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
12.10.26 | 10:10
33,600 Euro
+1,89 % +0,620
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,58033,66010:27
33,60033,66010:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
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TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP increases third quarter 2026 unit sales by 10% to 78,900 vehicles driven by strong US business

TRATON GROUP increases third quarter 2026 unit sales by 10% to 78,900 vehicles driven by strong US business

Munich, October 12, 2026 - The TRATON GROUP increased its total unit sales by 10% year-over-year to 78,900 vehicles in the third quarter of 2026, based on preliminary figures. This increase was primarily driven by significantly stronger customer demand in the US and marks a further acceleration in TRATON GROUP's sales momentum, following a slow start to the year and a 4% growth in the second quarter of 2026. As a result, cumulative unit sales for the first nine months of 2026 reached 230,400 vehicles, 3% above the prior-year level.

TRATON GROUP unit sales:

Q3 2026Q3 2025Delta 9M 20269M 2025Delta
TRATON GROUP 78,90071,40010%230,400224,5003%
of which all-electric vehicles770820-6%2,6702,07029%
- Scania Vehicles & Services22,10021,5003%69,30068,4001%
of which all-electric vehicles25016055%64038069%
- MAN Truck & Bus24,50024,600-1%75,40071,7005%
of which all-electric vehicles38029032%1,4801,09036%
- International Motors19,90013,40048%49,40048,0003%
of which all-electric vehicles100360-72%490540-8%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus12,50011,9005%36,30036,700-1%
of which all-electric vehicles4010375%60607%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services increased its unit sales by 3% in the third quarter of 2026. The main drivers were the ramp-up of production at the new plant in Rugao, China, and the government-supported "Move Brasil" loan program in Brazil. In the first nine months of 2026, unit sales were 1% above the prior-year period.

MAN Truck & Bus recorded a slight decrease of 1% in unit sales in the third quarter of 2026. The truck business developed positively, while the bus and van business declined. In the first nine months of 2026, MAN's unit sales were 5% above the prior-year period.

International Motors recorded a very strong 48% increase in unit sales year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026, thereby more than offsetting the decline recorded in the first half of 2026. The US market has recently seen a strong recovery in customer demand. International's unit sales for the first nine months of 2026 were thus 3% above the prior-year level.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a 5% increase in unit sales in the third quarter of 2026. Here, too, the government-supported loan program in Brazil had a positive impact. In the first nine months of 2026, VWTB recorded a 1% decline in unit sales due to the weak first quarter.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 9M 2026 Interim Statement on October 28, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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