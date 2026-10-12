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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
12.10.26 | 07:30
76,35 Euro
+0,46 % +0,35
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,2577,5009:49
77,3077,4509:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 08:45 Uhr
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FLSmidth & Co. A/S: FLS wins DKK 225 million order to supply its market-leading mill technologies to a gold project in North America

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
12 October 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark

Leading mineral processing technology and service provider, FLSmidth (FLS), has received an order to supply its market-leading mill technologies to a gold project in North America.

Under the scope of the agreement, FLS will deliver a grinding package comprising a shell-supported SAG mill (Ø10.4 m x 5.3 m EGL) and ball mill (Ø7.9 m x 12.8 m EGL), each with dual reducer gear drives and the associated electrical equipment. The scope also includes FLS Armour mill liners, special tools and commissioning spares. The equipment is expected to be installed and commissioned during 2028.

As a leading supplier of milling technologies, FLS brings decades of operating experience and a proven track record of delivering reliable, high-throughput SAG and ball mill solutions. Combined with advanced process control, digital tools and specially engineered mill liners, these technologies help customers improve energy efficiency, increase productivity and reduce total cost of ownership.

"This order reinforces our position as a leading supplier of grinding technology to the global mining industry and reflects the confidence customers place in our proven SAG and ball mill solutions. We are proud to support this project with technologies designed to deliver reliable, energy-efficient performance and help maximise productivity throughout the life of the operation," comments Qasim Abrahams, Products Business Line President at FLS.

The value of the order totals approximately DKK 225 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2026. The order does not change FLS's financial guidance for the full year 2026.

FLS grinding solutions

FLS ball mills and SAG mills deliver high throughput ore grinding with impressive energy efficiency, helping customers maximise mineral recovery and reduce total cost of ownership. In addition, our advanced process control system, digital tools and specially engineered mill liners enable greater uptime and increased productivity.

Read more about FLS's grinding solutions here.

Contacts:
Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com
Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 03 82, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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