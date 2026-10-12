BioInvent International AB announces that its CFO will retire in 2027

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immunomodulatory antibodies, today announced that the company's CFO, Stefan Ericsson, has decided to retire when he turns 64 in January 2027. The process of appointing a successor will begin immediately.

"On behalf of everyone at BioInvent, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Stefan for nearly 30 years of outstanding service. He has been a pillar of stability and, with tireless dedication, has guided the company through both challenges and successes. Stefan leaves behind a legacy of order and stability, which we will uphold with the utmost respect," says Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together. Until I leave, I look forward to contributing fully to the business and to ensuring a smooth transition to my successor," says Stefan Ericsson, CFO at BioInvent.

Stefan Ericsson has been with BioInvent since 1998 and will remain in his current role until his departure in January 2027 and a successor has taken office.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancer. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immunomodulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

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BioInvent International AB announces that its CFO will retire in 2027

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-international-ab-announces-that-its-cfo-will-retire-in-2027-1235648