Leading international bank and wealth manager chooses Navan to deliver an AI-first travel program

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced it has been selected by Investec, a leading international bank and wealth manager, to upgrade its global travel program.

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Leading international bank and wealth manager chooses Navan to deliver an AI-first travel program

"As Investec continues its digital transformation, we're excited to partner with an AI-first travel platform to increase adoption and improve operational efficiency," said Lyndon Subroyen, Investec Group Chief Technology and Operating Officer.

As a dual-listed company in the United Kingdom and South Africa, Investec sought a partner to consolidate its travel operations, reduce administrative work, and improve the booking experience for its workforce. Investec needed a solution to increase platform adoption and help employees travel more cost-efficiently.

Key Anticipated Benefits:

Higher adoption by providing access to Navan's inventory, which includes more than 600 airlines, over 2 million lodging properties, and major rail and rental-car providers.

by providing access to Navan's inventory, which includes more than 600 airlines, over 2 million lodging properties, and major rail and rental-car providers. Operational efficiencies through automated reconciliation that saves finance teams time and gives them accurate, real-time visibility.

through automated reconciliation that saves finance teams time and gives them accurate, real-time visibility. Cost savings through increased adoption, access to expanded inventory, and improved policy compliance.

"Navan is proud to help Investec modernize its global travel program," said Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, Enterprise Sales, EMEA, Navan. "This will be a lighthouse account in the banking sector, and when an organization as respected and influential as Investec puts this kind of focus on the travel experience, it sends a strong signal to the rest of the industry."

Navan continues to build on its momentum in financial services, serving nearly 1,500 financial institutions globally, a 36% increase year over year in FY2026. Financial services companies are also increasing their investment in business travel: for the 12 months ended August 31, 2026, flight bookings were up 12%, hotel bookings were up 9%, and expense transaction volume was up 7% year over year. Navan serves multinational financial services companies and fintechs such as Visa, Paysafe, and Block.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About Investec

Investec Bank plc ('IBP') is the banking subsidiary of Investec plc. Investec plc is a FTSE 100 listed company which holds the majority of Investec Group's non-Southern African businesses under a dual listed company structure. IBP partners with private, institutional and corporate clients, offering banking and investment services in the UK, Europe and certain other countries. IBP also offers wealth management services through its strategic combination with Rathbones Group. IBP has operated in the UK since 1992.

As part of the Investec Group, IBP is a purpose-driven organisation, dedicated to its core purpose of creating enduring worth. This means we will always strive to create long-term value for all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to people, communities and the planet.

Further information can be found at www.investec.com.

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Contacts:

Media: press@navan.com