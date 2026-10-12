Telia Lietuva: Telia Lietuva restructures operations and plans up to 85 redundancies

Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") plans to reduce its workforce during December 2026 with around 85 employees across all units to receive notices of proposed redundancy. The Company will also create 12 new roles, with existing employees given priority in recruitment.

The final number of redundancies will also depend on how many employees notified of proposed redundancy move into the new roles.

The changes are part of Telia Company's Group restructuring of operations across the Nordic and Baltic countries. The Group is simplifying its orgnisational structure, reducing costs and targeting higher profitability. Approximately 900 positions are expected to be removed across all countries. Greater efficiency and increased autonomy for country units are intended to strengthen the Group's competitiveness and support its ambition to become one of Europe's leading telecommunications companies.

"We aim to grow profitably in all our markets and invest in our network, technology and services. Greater autonomy also means greater accountability for our results and costs. We are performing well in Lithuania, but we can simplify how we work. We are therefore reviewing our structure and team responsibilities and reducing our workforce. These are difficult decisions because they directly affect our people, but they are necessary to accelerate the Company's transformation," says Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

The Group plans to give country teams more responsibility, while centralizing activities that can be carried out more efficiently across several markets.

The Company has already begun consultations with Telia Lietuva's trade unions on the proposed redundancies. Employees made redundant will receive severance payments in accordance with Lithuania's Labour Code, with additional payments for those who have worked at the Company for more than 10 years. The Company will also pay a proportion of this year's annual bonus, based on individual performance and time worked.

Telia Lietuva and the other Telia Company Group entities plan to complete the organisational restructuring by the end of 2026.

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt