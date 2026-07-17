Telia Lietuva results for 6 months of 2026

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 6 months' period ended 30 June 2026.

Second quarter of 2026 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue grew by 6.9% and amounted to EUR 130.3 million (EUR 121.9 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 12.1% to EUR 54.7 million (EUR 48.7 million)

EBITDA increased by 11.9% and amounted to EUR 54.3 million (EUR 48.5 million)

Profit for the period went up by 20.6% to EUR 26.7 million (EUR 22.1 million)

Capital investments up by 83.7% and amounted to EUR 26.1 million (EUR 14.2 million)

EUR 81.6 million of dividends were paid for the year 2025 (EUR 0.14 per share) (EUR 64.1 million or EUR 0.11 per share for the year 2024)

First half of 2026 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue grew by 7.2% and amounted to EUR 259.1 million (EUR 241.7 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 10.2% to EUR 106.9 million (EUR 97 million)

EBITDA increased by 9.5% and amounted to EUR 105.5 million (EUR 96.3 million)

Profit for the period went up by 14.7% to EUR 51.3 million (EUR 44.7 million)

Capital investments up by 57.9% and amounted to EUR 37.5 million (EUR 23.7 million)

Free cash flow went up by 12.5% and amounted to EUR 64.1 million (EUR 57 million)

Comment by Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva:

We are closing the first half of 2026 with an impressive result. Interim service revenue grew by 6.7 per cent, equipment sales revenue increased by 7.2 per cent and interim EBITDA exceeded the threshold of EUR 100 million for the first time while EBITDA margin stood above 40 per cent.

During January-June of 2026, free cash flow generated from our activities was 12.5 per cent higher than a year ago.

The end of June 2026 was marked with two milestones related to the continuous development of our mobile network.

In June, we acquired two 1,500 MHz frequency blocks for almost EUR 8 million and stood out as the largest investor in the 1,500 MHz frequency band in an auction organized by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA). The Company received the largest share of these frequencies sold - 40 MHz, which will be used for further development of the 5G network.

Along with this achievement, Telia Lietuva also extended its right to use the 2,100 MHz frequency band in another auction, committing to pay another EUR 2 million for this right.

The 1,500 MHz frequency band is used to increase the capacity of mobile communication networks and ensure more efficient data transmission. This specific frequency, according to the standard, is exclusively focused on data downloading.

Additional frequencies become especially important with the growth of video content consumption, the use of cloud services and other activities generating large data flows. In addition, the frequency will enable higher download speeds in remote areas.

In addition, we announced that during 2026 we will invest EUR 7.1 million in expanding our mobile network. The investment will fund the construction of 50 new base stations, the modernization of 300 existing sites and the upgrade of around 130 additional locations with new radio equipment.

As part of this investment, Telia Lietuva will also install around 30 new base stations in 2027 on towers built under the state-funded RAIN broadband infrastructure programme. These sites will improve mobile coverage in so-called "white areas" - locations where mobile connectivity has previously been limited.

Mobile data traffic in Lithuania is growing by around 25 per cent annually, one of the fastest growth rates in Europe. This consistently increases the load and requires continuous investment in capacity and quality of the network, which customers experience every day when using communication services.

Considering the solid financial position of the Company and following the Annual General Meeting's decision, in May 2026, we have distributed EUR 86.1 million as dividends to the shareholders of Telia Lietuva for the year 2025. It was a record high EUR 0.14 dividend per share payout.

Andreas Ekström, Head of Telia Asset Management at Telia Company, has joined the Telia Lietuva's Board following the shareholders decision to substitute Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, who has resigned from the Board to purse his new responsibilities within Telia Company Group.

A further change in the Company's management took effect on 1 July 2026. Vaidas Dominauskas was appointed Head of Enterprise, succeeding Aurimas Žlibinas. Mr. Dominauskas rejoined the Company after serving as CEO of Regitra and having previously worked at the Company until the end of 2021.

ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Report for January-June of 2026.

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB results for 6 months of 2026.

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt