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WKN: A0B6WK | ISIN: LT0000123911 | Ticker-Symbol: ZWS
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:04
2,080 Euro
-4,15 % -0,090
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIA LIETUVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIA LIETUVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,13011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 10:36 Uhr
117 Leser
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Vaidas Dominauskas will lead Enterprise unit at Telia Lietuva

From 1 July 2026 Vaidas Dominauskas will lead Enterprise (B2B) unit at Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company"). The manager is returning to the Company - previously he worked in various management positions at Telia Lietuva for more than 14 years, and in 2022-2025 he headed the state-owned company Regitra.

Vaidas Dominauskas will be responsible for working with business clients and developing one of the Company's most important segments. Before starting to lead Regitra, he headed regional private customer unit at Telia Lietuva, where he was responsible for sales and customer care. He has also worked in the insurance industry, where he managed work with business customers.

"I am pleased to welcome Vaidas back to Telia Lietuva. He knows our customers, people and business very well, and the experience he has gained over the past year while leading one of the largest state-owned companies provides additional perspective. I am confident that Vaidas' leadership will help us further strengthen long-term partnerships with business customers and grow their trust in Telia Lietuva as a technology partner," says Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

According to her, the needs of business customers are changing rapidly today, therefore the Company will continue to pay close attention not only to the quality of communication and IT services, but also to the digital transformation of customers, the implementation of technological innovations, investments in communication solutions in the defense sector and the strengthening of long-term partnerships.

V. Dominauskas will replace Aurimas Žlibinas, who has been the Head of Enterprise unit of Telia Lietuva until now.

Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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