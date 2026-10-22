Telia Lietuva: Telia Lietuva results for 9 months of 2026

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 9 months' period ended 30 September 2026.

Third quarter of 2026 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue went up by 9.7% and amounted to EUR 137.4 million (EUR 125.3 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 9.5% to EUR 55.8 million (EUR 51 million)

EBITDA increased by 9.2% and amounted to EUR 55.7 million (EUR 51 million)

Profit for the period grew by 19.9% to EUR 27.5 million (EUR 22.9 million)

Capital investments went up by 24.5% and amounted to EUR 19 million (EUR 15.2 million)

Free cash flow went down by 47.8% and amounted to EUR 17.8 million (EUR 34.2 million)

9 months of 2026 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue was up by 8% and amounted to EUR 396.5 million (EUR 367 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 9.9% to EUR 162.7 million (EUR 148 million)

EBITDA increased by 9.4% and amounted to EUR 161.1 million (EUR 147.3 million)

Profit for the period went up by 16.5% to EUR 78.8 million (EUR 67.7 million)

Capital investments increased by 44.8% and amounted to EUR 56.4 million (EUR 39 million)

Free cash flow went down by 10.1% and amounted to EUR 81.9 million (EUR 91.1 million)

Comment by Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva:

During the third quarter of 2026 we continue to grow in all our core areas of activities dominated by IT and mobile services development. The total revenue for the nine months, compared with the same period a year ago, increased by 8 per cent whereof service revenue grew by 6.6 per cent, while equipment sales went up by 15 per cent. Over the year, adjusted EBITDA for January-September of 2026 increased by 9.9 per cent and reached a 41 per cent margin (40.3 per cent in 2025), and net profit for the period went up by 16.5 per cent. Higher capital expenditure during the third quarter of 2026 resulted in free cash flow contracting by 10.1 per cent for the nine months period compared with the same period a year ago.

In September 2026, an important milestone in the construction of our new data center near Vilnius was reached. The first phase - erection of the main building - was completed. The EUR 26 million value project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, after which the installation and testing of the data center's engineering and IT infrastructure systems will begin. These works are planned to be completed by the end of 2028, when the two initial data center modules with more than 400 racks will be ready to welcome the first customers. The new data center will allow the Company to double the capacity of the data centers it currently operates in Lithuania.

To maintain technological leadership, we plan to invest EUR 7.1 million in the expansion of our mobile network. With this project we will construct 50 new base stations, modernize 300 existing sites and upgrade around 130 additional sites with new radio equipment. We are starting to deploy the 1,500 MHz spectrum acquired in the recent auction, increasing 5G network capacity to support continued growth in mobile data traffic. Telia Lietuva currently operates the largest 5G network in Lithuania, comprising 1,830 base stations, with 5G coverage reaching 99.7% of the country's territory.

The Company has been awarded the contract to provide critical IT and telecommunications infrastructure for Lithuania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2027. During the six-month Presidency, Telia Lietuva will deliver secure and resilient connectivity solutions, including internet services, wired and wireless networks, cybersecurity, and other technological solutions.

On consumers side, Telia Lietuva strengthened its content leadership with Disney+ integration into Telia Play. Following the successful integration of Netflix and HBO Max, Telia Play continued to expand its premium entertainment offering with the addition of Disney+, one of the world's leading streaming platforms.

Telia Lietuva has once again secured first place in the Dive customer service survey in Lithuania. We have achieved the top rating six times over the past seven years.

As part of our desire to play a leading role in Lithuania's defense, Telia Lietuva has announced that it will pay up to EUR 2,300 (before income tax) per month for up to nine months to employees who voluntarily choose military service. Their jobs and key additional benefits will be preserved, and a smooth return to work after service will be ensured. In doing so, the Company joins the 'Visuotine gynyba' (Total Defense) association's initiative, which encourages businesses to create better conditions for people wishing to contribute to the country's defense effort.

As the next step in becoming a simpler, faster and more efficient company, Telia Lietuva plans to reduce its workforce during December 2026 with around 85 employees across all units to receive notices of proposed redundancy. This change is part of Telia Company's Group restructuring operations across the Nordic and Baltic countries. The Group is simplifying its organizational structure by giving country teams more responsibility, reducing costs and targeting higher profitability. It is planned to complete the organizational restructuring by the end of 2026.

ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Report for January-September of 2026.

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB results for 9 months of 2026.

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt