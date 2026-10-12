

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VOW3.DE) said Monday that its global deliveries to customers fell 14.3% year-over-year to 1.89 million vehicles in the third quarter of 2026.



For the 9-month period, deliveries declined 9% to 6.01 million vehicles.



The automotive manufacturer, which produces vehicles across multiple drive types, experienced significant declines across most major markets. Deliveries in China plunged 38.5% in the third quarter to 405,800 vehicles, while North America saw a 5.8% decline to 232,700 vehicles. Deliveries fell 2.8% in Western Europe to 780,000 vehicles and 2.4% in South America to 175,300 vehicles.



For the first nine months, deliveries in China dropped 30.2% to 1.38 million vehicles, while North America recorded a 4% decline to 680,200 vehicles. Deliveries increased 1.1% in Western Europe to 2.53 million vehicles, 5.3% in Central and Eastern Europe to 427,600 vehicles and 4.3% in South America to 502,500 vehicles during the January-September period.



On Xetra, Volkswagen shares were up nearly 1% at €68.54.



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