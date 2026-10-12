

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan group of senators have opposed President Donald Trump's plan to import Russian diesel to the United States.



In a joint statement issued on Sunday, seven senators - four Republicans and three Democrats - said President Trump's decision is contrary to a law that Congress passed in 2022 banning Russian energy imports to prevent American dollars from financing the Putin regime's war against Ukraine.



The measure, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, allows the ban to be lifted only if the President certifies to Congress that Russia has ceased military hostilities, agreed to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, poses no immediate threat to NATO members, and respects Ukraine's sovereignty.



'Congress was clear: The U.S. should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our NATO Allies'.



The senators noted that the Trump Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute.



'The United States should not provide Putin with a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians,' the statement added. The lawmakers called on the Trump Administration to 'immediately reverse course.'



The statement was issued by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Curtis (R-UT).



Trump is facing a growing backlash over plans to import diesel from Russia that he announced on Friday.



Trump said he concluded a 'highly successful discussion' with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the American and global Marketplace, another 500,000 tons during November, and 1,000,000 tons immediately thereafter.



Additionally, based on the condition of their diesel refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 tons of diesel.



He claimed that with the U.S. forces having 'total control' of the Strait of Hormuz, and the proposed supply of Russian fuel, 'diesel prices for Americans and the World will be coming down, in record numbers, and fast!'



'Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority', he wrote on Truth Social.



Russia's state-owned news agency TASS quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as confirming this deal. Russia's monthly diesel export to the U.S. could reach three million tons in future, according to him.



Trump's Russia fuel import plans are contrary to the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 that he signed into law on September 18.



The law authorizes fresh US sanctions and up to 100 percent tariffs on goods from the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, including China and India, and countries helping Russia evade oil sanctions.



US Treasury is reportedly suspending sanctions on Russian diesel exports until April 7 as part of the deal.



Trump's overturn of Russia energy import policy comes at a time U.S., global fuel prices are rising, and public opinion in the country turns against the Trump administration with midterms elections just few weeks away.



The results are crucial for the Republican Party to maintain control of Congress.



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