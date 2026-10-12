

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales continued to expand in August, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed Monday.



Retail sales increased 10.1 percent on a yearly basis, following a 9.9 percent rise in July. Sales have been rising since May 2020.



Excluding watches and jewellery, retail sales grew at a pace of 6.1 percent, slightly slower than the 6.2 percent increase logged in July.



Within total sales, food, drink and tobacco sales posted an annual growth of 5.3 percent and non-food except automotive fuel advanced 12.8 percent. Sales of automotive fuel moved up 6.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, growth in retail sales improved to 1.4 percent from 0.2 percent in July.



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