Twenty One Capital, Inc. ("Twenty One" or "XXI") (NYSE: XXI), today announced that Management is participating in the following October conferences.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Dates: October 12-14, 2026

October 12-14, 2026 Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY Attendee: Steven Meehan, Chief Financial Officer

Steven Meehan, Chief Financial Officer Website: https://maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit

Bitfinex: The Future of Capital Markets

Date: October 22, 2026

October 22, 2026 Location: LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura, Lugano, Switzerland

LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura, Lugano, Switzerland Speaker: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer

Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer Website: https://thefutureofcapitalmarkets.com

Plan B Forum 2026

Dates: October 23-24, 2026

October 23-24, 2026 Location: Palazzo dei Congressi, Lugano, Switzerland

Palazzo dei Congressi, Lugano, Switzerland Speakers: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer Nico Moran, Head of Communications

Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer Nico Moran, Head of Communications Website: https://planb.lugano.ch/planb-forum

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Twenty One's management team during these conferences please email KCSA Strategic Communications at XXI@KCSA.com.

About Twenty One

Twenty One is a Bitcoin-focused operating company. Designed to pair one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in the public markets with operating businesses, Twenty One aims to provide shareholders with direct, capital-efficient exposure to Bitcoin through a growing Bitcoin-native platform. For more information, visit https://investors.xxi.money/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012991771/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor Contact:

investors@twentyonecapital.com