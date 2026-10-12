Twenty One Capital, Inc. ("Twenty One" or "XXI") (NYSE: XXI), today announced that Management is participating in the following October conferences.
Maxim Growth Summit 2026
- Dates: October 12-14, 2026
- Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY
- Attendee: Steven Meehan, Chief Financial Officer
- Website: https://maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit
Bitfinex: The Future of Capital Markets
- Date: October 22, 2026
- Location: LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura, Lugano, Switzerland
- Speaker: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer
- Website: https://thefutureofcapitalmarkets.com
Plan B Forum 2026
- Dates: October 23-24, 2026
- Location: Palazzo dei Congressi, Lugano, Switzerland
- Speakers: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer Nico Moran, Head of Communications
- Website: https://planb.lugano.ch/planb-forum
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Twenty One's management team during these conferences please email KCSA Strategic Communications at XXI@KCSA.com.
About Twenty One
Twenty One is a Bitcoin-focused operating company. Designed to pair one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in the public markets with operating businesses, Twenty One aims to provide shareholders with direct, capital-efficient exposure to Bitcoin through a growing Bitcoin-native platform. For more information, visit https://investors.xxi.money/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012991771/en/
Contacts:
Media and Investor Contact:
investors@twentyonecapital.com