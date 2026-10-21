Raphael Zagury to Participate in Two Panel Discussions on October 22nd and Deliver a Mainstage Keynote on October 24 in Lugano, Switzerland
Twenty One Capital, Inc. ("Twenty One" or "XXI") (NYSE: XXI), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Raphael Zagury will deliver a mainstage keynote address titled "Twenty One Capital: Building the Bitcoin Operating Company," at Plan B Forum 2026 which will be webcast. He will also participate in two panel discussions at Bitfinex Securities' The Future of Capital Markets conference. Both events will be held in Lugano, Switzerland. All times listed are Central European Summer Time (CEST), with U.S. Eastern Time (ET) in parentheses.
Bitfinex Securities: The Future of Capital Markets
- Date: October 22, 2026
- Location: LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura, Lugano, Switzerland
- Panel: "What's Next for Bitcoin Treasury Companies"
- Time: 10:05-10:45 a.m. CEST (4:05-4:45 a.m. ET)
- Panelists:
- Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer, Twenty One Capital
- Matt Cole, Chief Executive Officer, Strive
- Alexandre Laizet, Board Director, Capital B
- Richard Byworth, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BYZ Partners
- Sean Bill, Former Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Bitcoin Standard Treasury (BSTR)
- Moderator: Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities
- Panel: "2026 Review. 2027 Outlook."
- Time: 6:00-6:40 p.m. CEST (12:00-12:40 p.m. ET)
- Panelists:
- Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer, Twenty One Capital
- Adam Back, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Blockstream;
- Matt Cole, Chief Executive Officer, Strive
- Moderator: Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities
- Website: https://thefutureofcapitalmarkets.com/
Plan B Forum 2026
- Dates: October 23-24, 2026
- Location: Palazzo dei Congressi, Lugano, Switzerland
- Mainstage Keynote: "Twenty One Capital: Building the Bitcoin Operating Company"
- Date and Time: October 24, 2026, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. CEST (5:45-6:15 a.m. ET)
- Speaker: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer
- Webcast: https://rumble.com/v7gr6c4-wagmi-stage-luganos-plan-forum-2026-day-2-live-from-lugano-.html
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Twenty One's management team during these conferences please email KCSA Strategic Communications at XXI@KCSA.com.
About Twenty One
Twenty One is a Bitcoin-focused operating company. Designed to pair one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in the public markets with operating businesses, Twenty One aims to provide shareholders with direct, capital-efficient exposure to Bitcoin through a growing Bitcoin-native platform. For more information, visit https://investors.xxi.money/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021274816/en/
Contacts:
Media and Investor Contact:
investors@twentyonecapital.com