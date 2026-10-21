Raphael Zagury to Participate in Two Panel Discussions on October 22nd and Deliver a Mainstage Keynote on October 24 in Lugano, Switzerland

Twenty One Capital, Inc. ("Twenty One" or "XXI") (NYSE: XXI), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Raphael Zagury will deliver a mainstage keynote address titled "Twenty One Capital: Building the Bitcoin Operating Company," at Plan B Forum 2026 which will be webcast. He will also participate in two panel discussions at Bitfinex Securities' The Future of Capital Markets conference. Both events will be held in Lugano, Switzerland. All times listed are Central European Summer Time (CEST), with U.S. Eastern Time (ET) in parentheses.

Bitfinex Securities: The Future of Capital Markets

Date: October 22, 2026

October 22, 2026 Location: LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura, Lugano, Switzerland

LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura, Lugano, Switzerland Panel: "What's Next for Bitcoin Treasury Companies" Time: 10:05-10:45 a.m. CEST (4:05-4:45 a.m. ET) Panelists: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer, Twenty One Capital Matt Cole, Chief Executive Officer, Strive Alexandre Laizet, Board Director, Capital B Richard Byworth, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BYZ Partners Sean Bill, Former Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Bitcoin Standard Treasury (BSTR) Moderator: Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities

"What's Next for Bitcoin Treasury Companies" Panel: "2026 Review. 2027 Outlook." Time: 6:00-6:40 p.m. CEST (12:00-12:40 p.m. ET) Panelists: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer, Twenty One Capital Adam Back, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Blockstream; Matt Cole, Chief Executive Officer, Strive Moderator: Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities

"2026 Review. 2027 Outlook." Website: https://thefutureofcapitalmarkets.com/

Plan B Forum 2026

Dates: October 23-24, 2026

October 23-24, 2026 Location: Palazzo dei Congressi, Lugano, Switzerland

Palazzo dei Congressi, Lugano, Switzerland Mainstage Keynote: "Twenty One Capital: Building the Bitcoin Operating Company" Date and Time: October 24, 2026, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. CEST (5:45-6:15 a.m. ET) Speaker: Raphael Zagury, Chief Executive Officer

"Twenty One Capital: Building the Bitcoin Operating Company" Webcast: https://rumble.com/v7gr6c4-wagmi-stage-luganos-plan-forum-2026-day-2-live-from-lugano-.html

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Twenty One's management team during these conferences please email KCSA Strategic Communications at XXI@KCSA.com.

About Twenty One

Twenty One is a Bitcoin-focused operating company. Designed to pair one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in the public markets with operating businesses, Twenty One aims to provide shareholders with direct, capital-efficient exposure to Bitcoin through a growing Bitcoin-native platform. For more information, visit https://investors.xxi.money/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021274816/en/

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