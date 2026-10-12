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WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
12.10.26 | 15:49
92,61 Euro
-1,35 % -1,27
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,5491,8416:19
91,5391,8416:19
PR Newswire
12.10.2026 14:30 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For September 2026

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced September month-end assets under management of $1.86 trillion. Net outflows for September 2026 were $12.2 billion, including a large defined contribution target date outflow. Net outflows for the quarter-ended September 2026 were $28.3 billion. Quarterly net flows include $1.2 billion of manager-driven distributions.



As of

(in billions)


9/30/2026


8/31/2026


6/30/2026


12/31/2025










Equity


$ 896


$ 910


$ 919


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


222


225


222


212

Multi-asset


681


699


690


627

Alternatives


64


63


62


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,863


$ 1,897


$ 1,893


$ 1,776

Target date retirement portfolios


$ 614


$ 631


$ 622


$ 561

Q3 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL

T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.86 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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