T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For September 2026

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced September month-end assets under management of $1.86 trillion. Net outflows for September 2026 were $12.2 billion, including a large defined contribution target date outflow. Net outflows for the quarter-ended September 2026 were $28.3 billion. Quarterly net flows include $1.2 billion of manager-driven distributions.





As of (in billions)

9/30/2026

8/31/2026

6/30/2026

12/31/2025

















Equity

$ 896

$ 910

$ 919

$ 879 Fixed income, including money market

222

225

222

212 Multi-asset

681

699

690

627 Alternatives

64

63

62

58 Total assets under management

$ 1,863

$ 1,897

$ 1,893

$ 1,776 Target date retirement portfolios

$ 614

$ 631

$ 622

$ 561

Q3 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL

T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.86 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group