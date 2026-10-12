

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Child and adolescent obesity has quadrupled since 1990, rising from two per cent to around eight per cent of youngsters in the five-to-19 age group, according to the World Health Organization.



In 2024, there were around 170 million children and adolescents living with obesity - including 70 million children aged five to nine and some 100 million adolescents up to 19.



The UN health agency defines obesity as a 'chronic, relapsing disease' triggered by excessive fat deposits which can nonetheless be managed through effective care.



Children and adolescents with the disease can face both medical and social repercussions from very early on in life, WHO warns.



Obesity increases the risk of noncommunicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



It also increases their likelihood of experiencing stigma, discrimination and bullying, which can strongly negatively affect mental health.



In its new set of guidelines, WHO strongly recommends dietary changes, physical activity and other behavior-changing interventions.



It does not recommend pharmacological treatment, bariatric surgery (surgery that changes the digestive system to induce weight loss) or weight-loss devices for children aged 0-9 years.



For adolescents aged 10-19 years, treatment with approved medicines - such as GLP-1 therapies - should only be considered when a supervised lifestyle program has failed to make improvements.



Similarly, bariatric surgery may be considered under strict conditions for those with severe obesity.



'The foundation of obesity care for children and adolescents is not medicine or surgery, but access to comprehensive support that enables healthy eating, physical activity and sustainable behavior change,' said Dr. Luz María De Regil, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety at WHO.



The new recommendations also emphasize the importance of addressing mental health alongside obesity, because it is both a cause and a consequence of the disease.



Anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and emotional dysregulation can contribute to unhealthy eating behaviors, physical inactivity and social withdrawal, while children and adolescents living with obesity may also experience stigma and bullying that harm their emotional well-being.



The guidelines stress that obesity care should go beyond weight loss and aim to improve health, functioning and well-being, notably by being tailored to the specific needs of each child and by ensuring long-term follow-up.



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