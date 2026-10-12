

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.1173 against the euro and more than a 2-week high of 158.65 against the yen, from early lows of 1.1218 and 158.08, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3228 from an early 5-day low of 1.3262.



The greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 0.8334 against the Swiss franc, from an early 1-week low of 0.8293.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 0.6996 and a 4-day high of 0.5593 from early lows of 0.6966 and 0.5619, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.4268 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.4240.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the euro, 160.00 against the yen, 1.31 against the pound, 0.84 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.54 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.



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