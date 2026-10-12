

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), a semiconductor company, on Monday introduced AMD Helion, an open rack infrastructure blueprint designed to support agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.



Based on an Open Compute Project (OCP) specification, AMD Helion offers flexible configurations with air or liquid cooling, combining AMD EPYC processors and GPU acceleration to meet varying performance, power and cost requirements.



The blueprint supports CPU-only racks with up to 32,768 CPU cores using sixth-generation AMD EPYC processors, as well as integrated systems combining EPYC CPUs, Instinct MI350P GPUs and general-purpose computing.



AMD plans to contribute the specification to OCP for further development and adoption. Helion rack configurations are under development with ecosystem partners and are expected to be available in November 2026.



On the Nasdaq, AMD shares were down nearly 1% after closing at $608.10 on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News