With effect from October 13, 2026, the units rights in Realfiction Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 22, 2026.
With effect from October 13, 2026, the paid subscription units in Realfiction Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 16, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|REALFI UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030689XXX
|Order book ID:
|552833
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from October 13, 2026, the paid subscription units in Realfiction Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 16, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|REALFI BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030689XXX
|Order book ID:
|552921
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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