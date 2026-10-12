Instrument: Units rights Short name: REALFI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030689XXX Order book ID: 552833 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: REALFI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030689XXX Order book ID: 552921 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from October 13, 2026, the units rights in Realfiction Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 22, 2026.With effect from October 13, 2026, the paid subscription units in Realfiction Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 16, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB