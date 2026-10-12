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CH

WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Stuttgart
12.10.26 | 15:50
3,580 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5403,70016:28
3,6003,66016:29
ACCESS Newswire
12.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Chervon Names Charlie Harte Director of Field Sales & Recruiting - Canada

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Charlie Harte joins Chervon as Director of Field Sales and Recruiting - Canada, effective Monday, October 12, 2026, reporting to Neil Harrison, VP/MD Sales and Marketing - Canada.

Harte brings 15+ years of experience in the Canadian power tools, outdoor power equipment, and hand tool market. Additionally, he has 6+ years of experience selling into the commercial plumbing arena.

Early in his career, Harte spent six years at Black and Decker growing into the National Sales and Marketing Manager position for B&D Canada. He subsequently became Director of Sales for Irwin Industrial Tools and then became a Director of Sales for Milwaukee Canada. Harte moved into the VP Sales position for Uponor Advanced Plumbing Solutions.

Harte has an impressive track record in field sales leadership and strategic account development. He is known for his ability to build and manage high-performance sales teams throughout Canada.

"Charlie brings an outstanding skillset to Chervon Canada," said Neil Harrison, VP/MD Canada. "His strength in sales management and in creating and mentoring high potential sales talent will accelerate our growth in the Canadian market."

"I feel I have been preparing for this exciting role at Chervon my entire career," said Harte. "I look forward to working with our amazing Canadian team in building the leading pro power tool and outdoor power equipment company in our market."

Harte earned his undergraduate degree in business at Polytechnic of Wales, UK. He then studied international business at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China. He then completed his MBA at the University of Toronto.

###

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, servingindustri al, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-charlie-harte-director-of-field-sales-and-recruiting-can-1235459

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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