Chervon Names Thomas G. Kentouris Vice President of Field Sales

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Thomas G. Kentouris joins Chervon as Vice President of Field Sales, effective Monday, October 12, 2026, reporting to Matt DeFeo, SVP of Sales Training and Recruiting.

Kentouris brings 14+ years of Power Tool and Outdoor Power Equipment experience at TTI. His career began as a sales rep and advanced through a series of increasingly responsible positions, culminating in SVP of Field Sales for Eastern U.S.A.

Kentouris delivered exceptional sales growth results year after year in his areas of responsibility. His ability to develop store-level partnerships and store-level sell-through programs all resulted in exceptional levels of success.

Kentouris distinguished himself as an outstanding recruiting talent as he and his teams were responsible for recruiting over 2,000 high potential recent college graduates into the TTI system. Kentouris did an amazing job mentoring, developing, and promoting hundreds of his people into higher level positions throughout the company.

"Kentouris' powerful, inspiring leadership skills combined with his unmatched drive and work ethic all make him a super star level talent for Chervon," said SVP Matt DeFeo. "Thomas will have an immediate and lasting impact on Chervon's results."

"I am thrilled to join Chervon and look forward to immediately beginning to build and mentor high-performance sales teams," said Kentouris. "I feel the skills I have developed match up perfectly with our bold plans of perpetual future growth."

Kentouris earned his degree in Marketing from York College in Pennsylvania. He is also a graduate of the TTI breakthrough leadership program.

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ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-thomas-g.-kentouris-vice-president-of-field-sales-1235461