Chervon Names Randall Durkan Vice President of Supply Chain - North America

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Randy Durkan joins Chervon as Vice President of Supply Chain - North America, effective Monday, October 12, 2026, reporting to CEO Joe Galli.

Randy Durkan brings over 25 years of supply chain management experience, including extensive leadership in power tools, hand tools, and outdoor power equipment. He has proven experience building high-performance supply chain teams and has consistently delivered outstanding service levels, inventory optimization, and cost-reduction results. Durkan is known for developing strong supply chain partnerships with key customers, driving cross-functional collaboration, and deploying technology to achieve world-class supply chain performance.

He began his early supply chain career in Bentonville, Arkansas, supporting Walmart-focused collaboration across several consumer goods companies. His work at Vi-Jon contributed to Walmart's 2008 Supplier of the Year Award.

Durkan then spent six years in supply chain management consulting with Hitachi Consulting, traveling worldwide to help clients improve their supply chain performance. In 2019, Randy joined TTI as SVP of Supply Chain for Consumer Products & Outdoor Power Equipment, where he again delivered supplier of the year award level performance.

Most recently, Durkan served as Vice President of Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning (SIOP) for the Apex Tool Group.

Durkan holds a B.S. in Business Logistics & International Business from Penn State University. He is also a graduate of the TTI Breakthrough Leadership Program and is Certified in Production & Inventory Management through APICS.

"We are highly fortunate to have Randy joining Chervon as VP of Supply Chain for North America," said CEO Joe Galli. "His world-class supply chain management skills, transformative AI integration capabilities, and customer obsession will help us take our company to the next level."

"Chervon's customer service and growth focus align perfectly with my experience and skill set," said Durkan. "I look forward to helping Chervon exceed customer expectations through supply chain excellence, high-performance teamwork, and AI integration."

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ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.



PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-randall-durkan-vice-president-of-supply-chain-north-amer-1235460