

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A mixed sentiment prevails in global markets at the onset of the new week. Anxiety ahead of the inflation readings due from the U.S. as well as the looming earnings updates from the corporate sector swayed sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Amidst safe haven demand, the six-currency Dollar Index has increased mildly. Bond yields mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks jumped amidst a sharp escalation in hostilities in the Middle East. Gold has slipped half percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,824.50, up 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,817.50, up 0.08% Germany's DAX at 25,250.88, up 0.65% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,626.33, up 0.70% France's CAC 40 at 7,823.31, up 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,202.15, up 0.47% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,030.92, down 0.02% (Oct 9) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,783.20, up 0.76% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,797.24, down 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,271.20, up 0.25% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,384.24, down 3.65%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.42, up 0.20% EUR/USD at 1.1179, down 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.3232, down 0.01% USD/JPY at 158.62, up 0.18% USD/CHF at 0.8331, up 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6969, down 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.256%, up 0.23% Germany at 3.4739%, down 0.33% France at 4.887%, up 0.53% U.K. at 5.4500%, up 0.04% Japan at 3.002%, up 0.03%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $106.83, up 2.01% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $93.71, up 2.03% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,195.40, down 0.50% Silver Futures (Dec) at $60.76, down 0.48%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $82,537.77, down 0.56% Ethereum at $2,526.27, up 1.02% BNB at $746.72, down 0.23% XRP at $1.39, down 0.46% Solana at $110.14, up 0.68%



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