Storytel AB: Repurchase of Shares in Storytel During Week 41, 2026

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - During the period 5 October 2026 - 9 October 2026, Storytel AB (publ) (LEI code 549300I1FSPPI9HHU419) repurchased a total of 166,771 own B-shares (ISIN SE0007439443) in accordance with the share buyback program resolved upon by the board of directors on 25 August 2026 as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value

(SEK) 5 October 2026 32,192 117.5393 3,783,825 6 October 2026 31,061 118.9187 3,693,734 7 October 2026 34,295 116.0958 3,981,505 8 October 2026 35,000 116.4202 4,074,707 9 October 2026 34,223 115.1763 3,941,679

The repurchases form part of the share buyback program of up to 2.4 million B-shares to a value of up to SEK 300 million announced by Storytel on 25 August 2026, running during the period from 26 August 2026 until 31 December 2026. The repurchases have been conducted in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").

All acquisitions have been made on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on behalf of Storytel.

Following the repurchases above, Storytel holds 1,030,172 own B-shares. The total number of shares issued by Storytel currently amounts to 77,324,988 shares divided on 635 A-shares and 77,324,353 B-shares.