Storytel AB: Storytel Group reports accelerating growth, the largest subscriber increase since 2023 and continued expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin on a rolling twelve-month basis - full-year guidance confirmed.

"A strong quarter in which our subscriber base grew by 80,000 paying subscribers - the largest increase since 2023. This, together with a continued increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin on a rolling twelve-month basis and net sales growth of 16.5% at constant exchange rates, enables us to confirm our full-year guidance," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

Third quarter 2026

? Net sales amounted to SEK 1,179m (1,013).

? Net sales growth of 16.5% at constant exchange rates (CER), of which 11.7% organic.

? Publishing external net sales increased by 53.8% CER, of which 26.6% organic.

? Gross margin amounted to 45.3% (45.4%).

? Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 22.7% (22.9%).

? Operating profit increased 16% to 176m (152).

? Net profit amounted to 151m (138), with earnings per share of SEK 1.83 (1.69) after dilution.

? Paying subscribers increased by 80k (64k) during the quarter to 2.83m (2.63), up 7.6% YoY.

? ARPU (SEK/month) amounted to 119.6 (118.1).

? Buyback of B shares of up to 300m initiated in August.

January-September 2026

? Net sales amounted to SEK 3,229m (2,925).

? Net sales growth of 12.4% CER, of which 10.1% organic.

? Gross margin amounted to 45.6% (45.0%).

? Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 19.8% (18.0%).

? Operating profit increased 32% to 382m (289).

? Net profit amounted to 338m (204), with earnings per share of SEK 4.07 (2.43) after dilution.

? Paying subscribers increased by 163k during the period.

? Net debt amounted to -132m (23), corresponding to -0.15x adjusted EBITDA (R12M).

Outlook 2026

Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of SEK 900m is confirmed.





Financial summary

SEKm Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Jan-Sep 2026 Jan-Sep 2025 Change R12M FY 2025 Net sales 1,179 1,013 16% 3,229 2,925 10% 4,327 4,023 Net sales growth, % 16.4 6.2 10.2pp 10.4 5.6 4.8pp - 5.9 Net sales growth CER, %³ 16.5 9.3 7.2pp 12.4 8.1 4.3pp - 9.2 Organic growth CER, %³ 11.7 8.2 3.4pp 10.1 7.4 2.8pp - 8.3 Streaming Net sales¹ 1,000 923 8% 2,874 2,711 6% 3,819 3,656 Publishing Net sales² 423 324 31% 1,058 907 17% 1,425 1,274 Gross profit 535 460 16% 1,472 1,317 12% 1,988 1,833 Gross margin % 45.3 45.4 0.0pp 45.6 45.0 0.6pp 45.9 45.6 Adjusted EBITDA³ 268 232 16% 640 528 21% 860 748 Adjusted EBITDA margin %³ 22.7 22.9 -0.1pp 19.8 18.0 1.8pp 19.9 18.6 EBITDA³ 260 232 12% 621 528 18% 840 747 EBITDA margin %³ 22.1 22.9 -0.8pp 19.2 18.0 1.2pp 19.4 18.6 Operating profit (EBIT) 176 152 16% 382 289 32% 516 423 EBIT margin % 14.9 15.0 -0.1pp 11.8 9.9 2.0pp 11.9 10.5 Net profit 151 138 9% 338 204 65% 638 504 Earnings per share, basic (SEK) 1.84 1.70 8% 4.09 2.45 67% 7.90 6.26 Earnings per share, diluted (SEK) 1.83 1.69 8% 4.07 2.43 67% 7.85 6.22 Cash flow from operating activities 285 158 81% 570 342 67% 801 573 Net Debt ³ -132 23 - -132 23 - -132 -136 Net debt/adjusted R12M EBITDA ratio³ -0.15 0.03 - -0.15 0.03 - -0.15 -0.18 End of period subscribers (thousands) 2,828 2,628 8% 2,828 2,628 8%



ARPU (SEK/month)³ 120 118 1% 116 118 -2%



¹ Streaming net sales include 100% of Storytel Norway's net sales. From Q2 2026, Norway is reported in the same way as in the Nordics segment. Previously, only 50 percent of the Norwegian joint venture company was included in the Streaming business area total. Comparative periods have been restated. See Note 5 for further information.

² Publishing net sales include both external and group-internal net sales.

³ Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See "Alternative Performance Measures" for definitions, purpose and reconciliation.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Alexander Paziraei, Interim Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 20 89 91 84

Email: alexander.paziraei@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 2 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.8 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 08:00 CET.