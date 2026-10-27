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WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 13:25
10,230 Euro
+0,39 % +0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,87010,88010:03
10,87010,88010:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Storytel AB: Storytel Group reports accelerating growth, the largest subscriber increase since 2023 and continued expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin on a rolling twelve-month basis - full-year guidance confirmed.

"A strong quarter in which our subscriber base grew by 80,000 paying subscribers - the largest increase since 2023. This, together with a continued increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin on a rolling twelve-month basis and net sales growth of 16.5% at constant exchange rates, enables us to confirm our full-year guidance," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

Third quarter 2026
? Net sales amounted to SEK 1,179m (1,013).
? Net sales growth of 16.5% at constant exchange rates (CER), of which 11.7% organic.
? Publishing external net sales increased by 53.8% CER, of which 26.6% organic.
? Gross margin amounted to 45.3% (45.4%).
? Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 22.7% (22.9%).
? Operating profit increased 16% to 176m (152).
? Net profit amounted to 151m (138), with earnings per share of SEK 1.83 (1.69) after dilution.
? Paying subscribers increased by 80k (64k) during the quarter to 2.83m (2.63), up 7.6% YoY.
? ARPU (SEK/month) amounted to 119.6 (118.1).
? Buyback of B shares of up to 300m initiated in August.

January-September 2026
? Net sales amounted to SEK 3,229m (2,925).
? Net sales growth of 12.4% CER, of which 10.1% organic.
? Gross margin amounted to 45.6% (45.0%).
? Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 19.8% (18.0%).
? Operating profit increased 32% to 382m (289).
? Net profit amounted to 338m (204), with earnings per share of SEK 4.07 (2.43) after dilution.
? Paying subscribers increased by 163k during the period.
? Net debt amounted to -132m (23), corresponding to -0.15x adjusted EBITDA (R12M).

Outlook 2026
Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of SEK 900m is confirmed.


Financial summary

SEKmQ3 2026Q3 2025ChangeJan-Sep 2026Jan-Sep 2025ChangeR12MFY 2025
Net sales1,1791,01316%3,2292,92510%4,3274,023
Net sales growth, %16.46.210.2pp10.45.64.8pp-5.9
Net sales growth CER, %³16.59.37.2pp12.48.14.3pp-9.2
Organic growth CER, %³11.78.23.4pp10.17.42.8pp-8.3
Streaming Net sales¹1,0009238%2,8742,7116%3,8193,656
Publishing Net sales²42332431%1,05890717%1,4251,274
Gross profit53546016%1,4721,31712%1,9881,833
Gross margin %45.345.40.0pp45.645.00.6pp45.945.6
Adjusted EBITDA³26823216%64052821%860748
Adjusted EBITDA margin %³22.722.9-0.1pp19.818.01.8pp19.918.6
EBITDA³26023212%62152818%840747
EBITDA margin %³22.122.9-0.8pp19.218.01.2pp19.418.6
Operating profit (EBIT)17615216%38228932%516423
EBIT margin %14.915.0-0.1pp11.89.92.0pp11.910.5
Net profit1511389%33820465%638504
Earnings per share, basic (SEK)1.841.708%4.092.4567%7.906.26
Earnings per share, diluted (SEK)1.831.698%4.072.4367%7.856.22
Cash flow from operating activities28515881%57034267%801573
Net Debt ³-13223--13223--132-136
Net debt/adjusted R12M EBITDA ratio³-0.150.03--0.150.03--0.15-0.18
End of period subscribers (thousands)2,8282,6288%2,8282,6288%

ARPU (SEK/month)³1201181%116118-2%

¹ Streaming net sales include 100% of Storytel Norway's net sales. From Q2 2026, Norway is reported in the same way as in the Nordics segment. Previously, only 50 percent of the Norwegian joint venture company was included in the Streaming business area total. Comparative periods have been restated. See Note 5 for further information.
² Publishing net sales include both external and group-internal net sales.
³ Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See "Alternative Performance Measures" for definitions, purpose and reconciliation.

For more information, please contact:
Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 73 182 01 43
Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Alexander Paziraei, Interim Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 20 89 91 84
Email: alexander.paziraei@storytel.com

About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 2 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.8 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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