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ST

WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 09:30
10,250 Euro
-1,06 % -0,110
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Software
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STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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10,40010,41011:55
10,40010,41011:55
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2026 11:26 Uhr
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Storytel AB: Storytel Launches Online Bookstore for Physical Books

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - Storytel Group today announces the launch of a new e-commerce storefront for physical books in Sweden. The initiative is designed to offer book lovers a more seamless way to buy physical editions, with an exclusive discount for Storytel subscribers. The bookstore opens today at storytelbooks.com and will also be available from the Storytel app later in October, making the move from book discovery to purchase even more convenient.

"We want to offer the best experience regardless of format. With our own bookstore, book lovers can now buy physical books directly from Storytel, and going from listening to a book to owning it becomes easier. We strongly believe that this will benefit the publishing industry long-term and help more people access the world of literature", says Claus Wamsler-Nielsen, Chief Commercial Officer, Storytel Group.

Beyond improving reader convenience, the expanded offering creates another way for authors to reach their readers. The store runs on a newly developed e-commerce platform delivered by Sweden Buyersclub.

"We know that our listeners love books and enjoy switching between reading and listening. This initiative makes it easier to discover stories in the format that best suits the moment. At the same time, it helps authors reach their entire audience across all formats", says Helena Gustafsson, Chief Content & Publishing Officer, Storytel Group.

For more information, please contact:
Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 73 182 01 43
Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Alexander Paziraei, Interim Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 20 89 91 84
Email: alexander.paziraei@storytel.com

About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

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Storytel Books

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Storytel launches online bookstore for physical books

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-launches-online-bookstore-for-physical-books-1230027

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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