DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 12-Oct-2026 / 15:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 5 October 2026 - 9 October 2026. Date Venue Volume-weighted average Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share price (p) (p) (p) 5 October 2026 XLON 708.0000 15,000 708.0000 708.0000 6 October 2026 XLON 707.1667 15,000 701.5000 710.0000 7 October 2026 XLON 707.0000 12,000 702.0000 708.0000 8 October 2026 XLON 702.0000 12,600 702.0000 702.0000 9 October 2026 XLON 710.8000 5,000 710.8000 710.8000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,239,791 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,842,724. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

12 October 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each Number of shares Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference trade purchased Number 5 October 2026 10:13:50 10000 708.0000 XLON 00425311051TRLO1 5 October 2026 15:19:54 5000 708.0000 XLON 00425344171TRLO1 6 October 2026 11:37:26 10000 710.0000 XLON 00425596763TRLO1 6 October 2026 15:07:47 5000 701.5000 XLON 00425604501TRLO1 7 October 2026 11:27:17 10000 708.0000 XLON 00425894722TRLO1 7 October 2026 16:05:59 2000 702.0000 XLON 00425907838TRLO1 8 October 2026 13:09:15 2000 702.0000 XLON 00426425783TRLO1 8 October 2026 14:24:40 10600 702.0000 XLON 00426427848TRLO1 9 October 2026 12:29:05 5000 710.8000 XLON 00426676724TRLO1

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 446116 EQS News ID: 2414352 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 12, 2026 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)