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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Stuttgart
12.10.26 | 17:47
8,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2009,05018:00
Dow Jones News
12.10.2026 17:33 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
12-Oct-2026 / 15:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the 
"Programme") between 5 October 2026 - 9 October 2026. 
 
Date      Venue  Volume-weighted average   Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share 
            price (p)                   (p)           (p) 
 
 
5 October 2026 XLON   708.0000           15,000      708.0000        708.0000 
 
6 October 2026 XLON   707.1667           15,000      701.5000        710.0000 
 
7 October 2026 XLON   707.0000           12,000      702.0000        708.0000 
 
8 October 2026 XLON   702.0000           12,600      702.0000        702.0000 
 
9 October 2026 XLON   710.8000           5,000       710.8000        710.8000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,239,791 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,842,724. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

12 October 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Date and time of each   Number of shares     Price (pence per share) Trading Venue  Transaction Reference 
trade           purchased                             Number 
 
 
5 October 2026 10:13:50  10000           708.0000        XLON      00425311051TRLO1 
 
5 October 2026 15:19:54  5000           708.0000        XLON      00425344171TRLO1 
 
6 October 2026 11:37:26  10000           710.0000        XLON      00425596763TRLO1 
 
6 October 2026 15:07:47  5000           701.5000        XLON      00425604501TRLO1 
 
7 October 2026 11:27:17  10000           708.0000        XLON      00425894722TRLO1 
 
7 October 2026 16:05:59  2000           702.0000        XLON      00425907838TRLO1 
 
8 October 2026 13:09:15  2000           702.0000        XLON      00426425783TRLO1 
 
8 October 2026 14:24:40  10600           702.0000        XLON      00426427848TRLO1 
 
9 October 2026 12:29:05  5000           710.8000        XLON      00426676724TRLO1

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 446116 
EQS News ID:  2414352 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2414352&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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