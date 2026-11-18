DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 18-Nov-2026 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified that on 16 November 2026, Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director completed the following transactions: -- gifted 10,000 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each to his spouse; and -- sold 6,000 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of GBP8.86 per share. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 18 November 2026 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer by way of gift Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 10,000 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 10,000 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP8.86 6,000 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,000 Price GBP53,160 e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 450137 EQS News ID: 2437914 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2437914&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2026 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)