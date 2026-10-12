

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note as a strong dollar and a spike in crude oil prices swayed sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.



The U.S. Dollar has rallied, causing the Dollar Index to rise 0.24 percent overnight. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 102.45 versus 102.21 at the previous close.



The escalating tensions in the Middle East has pushed crude oil prices higher, renewing concerns about fuel-led inflationary pressures. Brent crude oil for December settlement is currently trading at 106.75, rising 1.9 percent from 104.72 at the previous close. WTI crude oil has surged 2 percent overnight to $93.70, from 91.85 at the previous close.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.8 trillion. Bitcoin dominates 59.3 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum with a 11-percent market share.



The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period are $344.36 million. Liquidation of long positions amounted to $191 million, while the liquidation of short positions amounts to 153 million only.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.66 percent lower on an overnight basis at $82,572.40. The leading cryptocurrency has lost 3.6 percent in the past week.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $21 million on Friday versus net outflows of $244 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $22 million.



Bitcoin has slipped one notch to the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 12th ranked Saudi Aramco and 14th ranked Tesla.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.59 percent higher at $2,522.69. The leading alternate coin has lost 6.8 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows decreasing to $56 million on Friday from $73 million on Thursday and $161 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the net outflows fully.



Ethereum is continuing in the 61st position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.28 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $747.05.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency dropped 1.86 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.37.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 0.23 percent overnight to $109.36. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows steady at $4 million on Friday and Thursday. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) accounted for the entire outflows.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.26 percent higher at $0.3312. 9th ranked Zcash (ZEC) rallied 2.95 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,269.14.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 1.73 percent on an overnight basis to $84.32.



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