Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Selected as Winning Bidder in Romanian Public Tender with INLINECOATER IC2000

Impact Coatings AB (publ) has been selected as the winning bidder in a public procurement process conducted by the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies (ICSI) in Romania. Impact Coatings' INLINECOATER IC2000, specifically configured for research and development, was selected in competition with other leading European PVD equipment manufacturers. The system is intended for the development and application of electrically conductive and corrosion-resistant coatings on bipolar plates for fuel cells and electrolyzers. The proposed contract value is in the EUR 1.5 million range, with delivery planned for 2027. The procurement process has not yet been finalized, and final supply agreement has not been signed.

"Our selection reinforces our strong position in the energy segment as a supplier of coating technology for fuel cells and electrolyzers. This project represents another important step in expanding the installed base of INLINECOATER systems in this industry," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO of Impact Coatings.

ICSI is a Romanian research and development institute with activities in hydrogen and energy technologies. The INLINECOATER IC2000 is an industry-proven PVD coating system for the production of advanced coatings for fuel cells and electrolyzers.

Under Romanian public procurement regulations, the award decision is subject to a statutory review period before the procurement process can proceed to contract signing.

For more information contact:

Jonas Nilsson, CEO

+46 70 731 09 04

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

This information is information that Impact Coatings is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person[s] set out above, at 2026-10-12 17:50 CEST.

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD use cases.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.