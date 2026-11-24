Impact Coatings continues to increase the pace of production at its Coating Service Center in Shanghai, China, in line with what was previously communicated in a press release on September 8, 2026. Production is transitioning to two-shift operation during the fourth quarter. The company has also added a new volume customer, securing an order for coating services for production during the fourth quarter.

"The increased demand for PEM fuel cell bipolar plate coatings in China continues to drive higher production rates at our Coating Service Center. We are also pleased to welcome a new volume customer with an initial production order for Q4 and a positive outlook for continued volume production in 2027," said Yaowen Wang, Regional President at Impact Coatings (China).

As described in the September 8 press release, demand for fuel cell bipolar plate coatings in China has increased following the approval of a national hydrogen energy pilot program. The program aims to accelerate the development and commercial adoption of hydrogen technologies in China, creating improved market conditions across the entire hydrogen industry, including for fuel cell manufacturers and their suppliers.

For more information contact:

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well as in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD use cases.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.