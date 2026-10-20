Impact Coatings AB: No Appeal Filed in Romanian Public Tender - Moving Forward Toward Final Supply Agreement

Impact Coatings AB (publ) announced on October 12, 2026, that the company had been selected as the winning bidder in a public tender for an INLINECOATER IC2000 coating system for the Romanian research institute ICSI. The statutory appeal period has now expired without any appeal being filed against the award decision. The award decision means that a preliminary agreement has been entered into and that a final supply agreement is to be signed.

The proposed contract value is in the EUR 1.5 million range, with delivery planned for 2027. Impact Coatings will now proceed with discussions with ICSI regarding a final supply agreement.

Impact Coatings will provide further information once a final supply agreement has been signed or if other material developments occur in the process.

For more information contact:

Jonas Nilsson, CEO

+46 70 731 09 04

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

This information is information that Impact Coatings is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person[s] set out above, at 2026-10-20 12:52 CEST.

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD use cases.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.