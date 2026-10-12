

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an updated policy statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has warned that drinking unpasteurized milk can cause serious health problems, especially in young children and pregnant women.



According to the AAP, there is no strong scientific evidence to support claims that raw milk and other unpasteurized dairy products offer greater health benefits than pasteurized products. The organization stated pasteurized milk provides similar nutritional benefits without the added risk of infections.



However, the sale of raw milk and unpasteurized dairy products is still legal in atleast 27 US states. Because of this, the AAP has renewed its call for a nationwide ban on the sale of these products.



'Parents may choose raw milk because they have heard it is healthier or more natural, but the scientific evidence tells a different story,' co-author Mark Corkins stated in the news release. 'Pasteurized dairy products provide the same essential nutrients without exposing children and families to preventable infections from dangerous bacteria and viruses.'



Between 2013 and 2018, there were 75 reported outbreaks linked to unpasteurized milk products. These outbreaks caused 675 illnesses, 98 hospitalizations and two deaths. Campylobacter bacteria caused the highest number of outbreaks, accounting for 49% of cases. Salmonella was responsible for 17%, while Shiga toxin-producing E. coli accounted for 15%.



The infections also led to serious complications. All people who became ill due to Listeria were hospitalized. Hospitalization rates were 42% among those infected with STEC and 16% among those infected with Salmonella. About half of all people who fell ill were younger than 20, while 14% were under five years old.



According to the authors, pregnant women are 12 to 14 times more likely to develop listeriosis, an infection caused by Listeria bacteria, than the general population. The infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery and severe infections in newborns.



The AAP advised families to choose only pasteurized dairy products. It also supports banning the sale and distribution of raw milk and other unpasteurized dairy products, including certain cheeses made from unpasteurized milk.



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