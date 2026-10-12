

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed on a firm note on Monday, extending gains from previous session as lower bond yields and hopes of Russia-Ukraine 'energy ceasefire' helped underpin sentiment.



U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments that there won't be any military action against Iran before the midterm elections in the U.S. helped as well.



Brent crude front-month futures fell to $102.33 a barrel early on in the session, but climbed past $105 later in the day, rising well above the flat line.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.65%. The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.99%, Germany's DAX ended with a gain of 0.76% and France's CAC settled higher by 0.38%. Switzerland's SMI closed 0.66%/



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed with sharp to moderate gains.



Norway edged up marginally, while Iceland and Türkiye ended weak.



In the UK market, bank stocks moved higher, contributing significantly to market's strong close. Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC Holdings both ended higher by about 2.35%. Standard Chartered, Barclays and Natwest Group gained 1.7%-1.9%.



Convatec Group moved up nearly 5%. Lion Finance gained 2.75%. Diageo, Burberry Group, Smith & Nephew, Reckitt Benckiser, Haleon, Coca-Cola HBC, Aviva, National Grid, British Land, Pearson, Relx, Weir, Tesco, Smiths Group, JD Sports Fashion, Unilever, Autrader Group, Legal & General, Whitbread and Segro moved up 1.3%-2.1%.



Shares of recruiter Hays Plc tanked 8% after the company reported a 3% drop in first quarter like-for-like net fees.



Informa drifted down nearly 2.5%. WPP, IG Group Holdings, Vodafone Group and Polar Capital Technology Trust ended lower by 1.2%-2%.



In the German market, Rheinmetall moved up nearly 3%. RWE gained about 2.3%. SAP, Fresenius, Hannover RE, Zalando, Beiersdorf, Siemens, Deutsche Post, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Bank, Scout24, Hochtief, Henkel, Deutsche Telekom, Symrise, Fresenius Medical Care, E.ON and Siemens Energy gained 1%-1.6%.



Shares of wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group jumped 4% after reporting a 29.5% increase in Q3 2026 orders.



Infineon dropped 2.8%. Daimler Truck Holding, Mercedes-Benz, BASF and Continental lost 0.7%-0.9%.



In the French market, Hermes International moved up 2.1%. Thales, Dassault Systemes, Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, Pernod Ricard, Renault, LVMH and Danone gained 1%-2%.



STMicroelectronics shed 2.2%. Teleperformance drifted lower by 1.4%, while Orange dropped nearly 1%.



Stellantis ended lower by nearly 1% after it announced a strategic shift towards affordable electric vehicles at the Paris Motor Show.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News