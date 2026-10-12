

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening on a firm note, Swiss stocks stayed firm in positive territory through the trading session on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, as slightly easing geopolitical tensions lifted investor sentiment.



The benchmark SMI, which moved between 13,817.23 and 13,895.90, settled with a gain of 90.44 points or 0.66% at 13,877.84.



The market had closed on a strong note on Friday like several other markets in Europe, as slightly easing geopolitical tensions and a drop in oil prices helped underpin sentiment. The SMI ended up 150.40 points or 1.1% that day.



Straumann Holding, Galderma Group and Sandoz Group gained 1.8%-2%. Givaudan, Amrize, Julius Baer, Sonova and Holcim ended higher by 1.2%-1.4%.



Logitech International, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont, Novartis, Swiss Re, Roche, SGS, Alcon, Sika, Schindler Ps, Zurich Insurance and ABB also closed on positive note.



VAT Group ended 1.1% down, while Lindt & Spruengli and Swisscom closed lower by 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.



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