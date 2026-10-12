Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced the latest version of its Lattice Sentry solution stack (v5.0), the industry's first post-quantum cryptography (PQC)-enabled Platform Firmware Resilience (PFR) and attestation solution. Extending Lattice's post-quantum cryptography leadership from silicon to a complete platform security stack, Lattice Sentry now delivers CNSA 2.0-aligned, NIST-compliant protection across AI data centers, and critical infrastructure, giving system designers a validated, production-ready path to quantum-resistant security.

Lattice Sentry extends the company's PQC leadership, combining the industry's first CNSA 2.0-compliant FPGA portfolio with AMI's platform management software to deliver a complete, integrated platform security solution.

"AI infrastructure and the threat landscape are evolving rapidly. Platform firmware has become a primary attack vector, and the quantum era will upend decades of security assumptions," said Mamta Gupta, VP, Business Development, Compute Communications, Lattice Semiconductor. "Customers no longer have to choose between security today and quantum readiness. Lattice Sentry delivers both, strengthening our leadership in secure, deterministic control for AI infrastructure."

Lattice Sentry solution stack (v5.0) empowers system designers to build quantum-resistant platforms with:

Platform firmware resilience NIST SP800-193-compliant BIOS, BMC, and other board firmware protection, detection, and autonomous recovery Crypto-agility with anti-rollback protection Secure firmware updates, key provisioning and revocation, and secure decommissioning

Post-quantum and classical cryptography CNSA 2.0-compliant PQC: ML-DSA, LMS, and XMSS for authentication; ML-KEM for key exchange; LMS and XMSS hash-based signature verification for long-term cryptographic agility Classical cryptography including ECDSA and AES-GCM

Hardware attestation and identity Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM)-based device attestation across servers and rack infrastructure Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE)-anchored cryptographic identity and measurement for supply chain and platform integrity Multi-device attestation for disaggregated rack environments

AMI Tektagon PQC Resiliency End-to-end framework for PQC-enabled provisioning, attestation, firmware updates, and lifecycle management Pre-validated silicon and software stack enabling faster deployment



Lattice Sentry delivers a complete path from evaluation to production, including a fully validated reference platform, a proven IP library, Lattice Radiant, Lattice Propel, and AMI Tektagon design tools, and ready-to-run demos. Demo boards and custom design services are available now.

Experience Industry-Leading Platform Security at OCP Global Summit 2026

Lattice Sentry and other PQC solutions will be in full display at the OCP Global Summit 2026, October 13-15, at Booth A53-A54, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California. Demonstrations will cover platform firmware resiliency, flash-less boot architectures, rack-scale management and telemetry, quantum-resistant security, AI-enabled sensor aggregation, and open infrastructure management technologies. To learn more about Lattice's participation at OCP Global Summit 2026, including keynote and technical sessions, featured demonstrations, and meeting opportunities, visit the OCP event webpage.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Lattice Sentry solution stack on the webpage, and blog.

Learn more about AMI Tektagon

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), AMI, and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders

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Lattice Semiconductor

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Lattice Semiconductor

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