

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google has introduced Fitbit Edge, a new fitness tracker designed to bridge the gap between the screenless Fitbit Air and the more advanced Pixel Watch 5, as the company expands its Google Health ecosystem.



Priced at $179.99, Fitbit Edge features a Hybrid OLED display with 46 percent more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers, built-in precision GPS, an altimeter and more than 50 on-device exercise modes. Google said the device can automatically recognize up to 100 workouts and offers real-time guidance through its Google Health Coach.



The tracker also includes ECG capabilities, continuous heart-rate monitoring, skin-temperature sensing and Health Guardian features designed to monitor trends including blood pressure and insulin resistance. Battery life is rated at up to seven days, while five minutes of charging can provide a full day of use.



Fitbit Edge is available for preorder and will reach stores on October 27. Google is also launching a $219.99 Stephen Curry Special Edition.



The launch comes alongside broader Google Health updates, including enhanced Fitbit Air capabilities and a new partnership with Flo Health focused on women's health.



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