

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms (META) has launched Muse Wonder, its latest artificial intelligence model aimed at powering more capable personal and professional AI agents, as the company looks to generate more revenue from AI beyond its advertising business.



The model, previously codenamed Watermelon, is available through Meta's Muse personal agent app under subscription plans costing $20 or $100 per month.



Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang said Muse Wonder was trained to handle setbacks during real-world tasks, such as booking restaurant reservations, by trying alternative approaches rather than immediately returning to the user for guidance.



Meta said Muse Wonder also includes its strongest safeguards yet against cyber misuse. The company has been monitoring Muse for potential agent-related problems following user concerns about access to personal communications, claims Meta has disputed.



Muse Wonder will also be offered through the Meta Model API at a higher price. A more powerful version, Muse Wonder Full, will be available through the Muse Code AI agent under $50 and $200 monthly subscription plans.



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