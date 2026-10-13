

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in August (originally -0.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 6.8 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 7.6 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Export prices were up 1.4 percent on month and 12.4 percent on year in September, the bank said, while import prices added 1.0 percent on month and 17.7 percent on year.



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