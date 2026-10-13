

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FormFactor, Inc. (FORM), a Semiconductor test and measurement technologies provider, and Teradyne, Inc. (TER), an automated test equipment and advanced robotics maker, announced a collaboration to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductor devices.



Under the deal terms, Teradyne has agreed to make a $300 million strategic equity investment and plans to purchase shares of FormFactor common stock.



The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



The broad technology collaboration between the companies aims to boost the development, validation, and high-volume production deployment of next-generation semiconductor devices.



Under the partnership, FormFactor's expertise in probe technologies, interface solutions, test engineering, and device characterization will be combined with Teradyne's advanced automated test platforms to solve growing semiconductor complexity for customers.



The companies will partner to advance semiconductor test architectures, optimize test infrastructure, and enhance production readiness for existing and emerging applications. These include high-performance compute or HPC, advanced packaging, high-bandwidth memory or HBM, and silicon photonics.



In the overnight trading on Nasdaq, FormFactor shares were losing around 0.56 percent, trading at $129.55, extending the 6.72 percent drop on Monday's regular trading close.



Teradyne shares were down 1.78 percent in the overnight activity on Nasdaq, at $377.00, after closing Monday's trade 4.68 percent lower.



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