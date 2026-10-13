

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), a telecommunications and network technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Enterprise Campus Edge business to AURELIUS.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.



The company said the sale supports its strategy to focus capital and resources on areas where it can create the greatest long-term value.



Enterprise Campus Edge serves nearly 900 customers worldwide across industries including manufacturing, mining, logistics, airports, ports and power generation.



The company said ECE will operate as a standalone business under AURELIUS, gaining greater independence and flexibility to respond to customer needs and drive growth.



ECE employees are expected to transfer with the business at closing.



Nokia Corp. closed trading 4.44% lesser at $9.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.91% lesser at $9.81.



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