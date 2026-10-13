

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a manufacturer of semiconductors, Tuesday announced that it has asked Jean-Marc Chery, STM's incumbent President and CEO, to be available for reappointment to his current role for another year.



'Mr. Chery's leadership and vision, combined with a strong focus on execution, have provided ST with a clear strategic course supporting the continued development of ST's value proposition, and a strong foundation for long-term value creation for ST and its stakeholders.', the company said in a statement.



On Monday, shares closed at $50.48, down 3.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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